Prince Charles’ wife Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, turns 70

LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles’ wife Camilla is turning 70 with few complaints, although she admits her feet are sore after a long day of royal duties.

The milestone for the Duchess of Cornwall was marked Monday with the release of an official portrait of Charles and Camilla.

She has quietly earned the public’s trust after a rocky beginning to her public life caused by her relationship with Charles during his unhappy marriage to the late Princess Diana.

Camilla has been active in many charities and has been named first royal patron of The Silver Line Helpline, a charity that helps older people.

She told the Daily Mail newspaper she often feels like a teenager but realizes she is getting older because her feet are in “agony” after a long day.

