501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Portugal admits to outdated…

Portugal admits to outdated security in army weapon theft

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 7:08 am 07/20/2017 07:08am
Share

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s defense minister says the army national armory where hand grenades, ammunition and other weapons were stolen last month was vulnerable due to its “obsolete” electronic surveillance system.

Defense Minister Jose Azeredo Lopes says ordnance still stored there will be moved to arsenals kept by the Navy and the Air Force, which meet NATO standards.

Azeredo Lopes says senior military officials warned the government last September that army installations were in a state of disrepair but intelligence services classified security risks as low. He told public broadcaster RTP on Wednesday night that military spending priorities were poorly defined. He refused to any link between the June 28 break-in and cuts in defense spending.

The public prosecutor is investigating the theft, assisted by police, military investigators and the National Counter-Terrorism Unit.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?