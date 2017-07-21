501.5
Poland’s senators to vote on contentious court law

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 4:39 am 07/21/2017 04:39am
Opposition supporter protest in front of the parliament after lawmakers voted to approve a law on court control , in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, July 20, 2017.The bill on the Supreme Court has drawn condemnation from the European Union and has led to street protests in Warsaw.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A special commission of Poland’s Senate has summarily reviewed and approved a contentious bill that gives politicians influence on the nation’s top court, with a Senate vote on it expected later in the day.

The commission’s late night session was accompanied by street protests by tens of thousands of people in Warsaw and other cities, with demonstrators demanding the bill’s repeal before it becomes law. The bill was proposed by the ruling populist Law and Justice party that controls the lower house of parliament and the Senate.

The content of the proposed law, and speed with which it was rushed through parliament has drawn condemnation from the European Union, Poland’s opposition and other critics.

Adopted by the lower house Thursday, the law awaits approval by senators and President Andrzej Duda.

