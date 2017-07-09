501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Poland starts evacuating 10,000…

Poland starts evacuating 10,000 people after WWII bomb found

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 4:20 am 07/09/2017 04:20am
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish officials say they have started evacuating about 10,000 people in eastern Poland after a huge World War II bomb was recently found during road works.

Buses are collecting people from the eastern town of Bialystok and neighboring Suprasl county, and taking them to schools where they will wait until the bomb is safely removed.

Anna Kowalska, spokeswoman for Bialystok town hall, told The Associated Press on Sunday that the evacuation was underway. She said that about 10,000 people are registered as residents in the affected area.

The 500-kilogram (1,102-pound) German ST-500 bomb was found Thursday. Bomb disposal experts will load it on a special truck and destroy it at a test range.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?