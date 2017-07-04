501

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Poland moves toward extraditing…

Poland moves toward extraditing US man in Nazi case

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 12:14 pm 07/04/2017 12:14pm
Share
FILE - In this May 2014 file photo, Michael Karkoc works in his yard in Minneapolis. Poland's special prosecutors said they have taken steps toward seeking the extradition from the U.S. of Karkoc they accuse of participating in a World War II massacre. The Associated Press had previously identified the man as Karkoc, an ex-commander in an SS-led Nazi unit that burned Polish villages and killed civilians, including women and children, during the war. (Richard Sennott/Star Tribune via AP, File)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s special prosecutors say they have taken steps toward seeking the extradition from the U.S. of a Minnesota man they accuse of participating in a World War II massacre.

The Associated Press had previously identified the man as 98-year-old Michael Karkoc, an ex-commander in an SS-led Nazi unit that burned Polish villages and killed civilians —including women and children— during the war.

The National Remembrance Institute said Tuesday the request was forwarded to Poland’s Embassy in Washington last month for handing over to U.S. justice authorities.

The motion’s status could not be immediately confirmed as the embassy was closed for the July 4 U.S. holiday.

Karkoc’s family denies he was involved in any war crimes.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News National News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Poland moves toward extraditing…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Avoid the traffic: Fireworks displays in Md. and Va.

The fireworks on the National Mall aren't the only great fireworks display in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News