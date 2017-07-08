501.5
Poland democracy hero Lech Walesa hospitalized, said ‘weak’

By The Associated Press July 8, 2017 11:20 am 07/08/2017 11:20am
Former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, right, poses for a photograph with Poland's former president and legendary Solidarity freedom movement founder Lech Walesa, prior to U.S. President Donald Trump's speech in Krasinski Square, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, July 6, 2017.(AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s former president Lech Walesa, a democracy hero, has been hospitalized with heart problems in his Baltic coast home city of Gdansk.

Walesa’s son, Jaroslaw Walesa, told The Associated Press via text message Saturday that his father was feeling “unfortunately weak.” It was not immediately known when he could be discharged from the heart clinic.

The 73-year-old Walesa on Thursday attended a speech by President Donald Trump in Warsaw. He was booed by many in a crowd that supported the current government, which criticizes Walesa’s role in Poland’s politics.

Walesa on Monday is expected to lead a demonstration against monthly observances held by the ruling party.

