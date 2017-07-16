501.5
Patskevich, Kolesnichenko get Russia’s 3rd gold of worlds

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 8:37 am 07/16/2017 08:37am
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Alexandra Patskevich and Svetlana Kolesnichenko earned Russia its third gold medal of the world swimming championships by winning the women’s duet technical synchronized swimming title on Sunday.

The Russian pair earned a total of 94.0775 points to edge Chinese twins Jiang Wenwen and Jiang Tingting by 0.974 points.

Yelyzaveta Yakhno and Anna Voloshyna claimed the bronze for Ukraine.

Kolesnichenko, who won the solo technical title Saturday for her first gold in an individual event, claimed her 14th gold overall at the worlds, equaling Anastasia Davydova’s tally. Only compatriots Svetlana Romashina (22) and Natalia Ishchenko (20) have more.

Aurelie Muller of France defended her 10K open water swimming title, making up for her disappointment at the 2016 Olympics, where she was disqualified and stripped of her silver medal for colliding with Italy’s Rachele Bruni at the end.

Muller finished in 2 hours and 13.70 seconds, beating Samantha Arevalo of Ecuador by 3.30 seconds, to make it two golds for France from two open water races after Marc-Antoine Olivier’s men’s 5K title the day before.

Italy’s Arianna Bridi and Brazil’s Marcela Ana Cunha shared bronze. Both were 3.50 behind.

The open water swimming competition is taking place at Balatonfured on Lake Balaton, some 130 kilometers (80 miles) southwest of Budapest.

The men’s 1-meter springboard diving final and women’s 10-meter platform synchronized diving final were taking place later Sunday in Budapest.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Other Sports Sports World News
