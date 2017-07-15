501.5
Olivier claims 1st gold medal at aquatics worlds

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 6:50 am 07/15/2017 06:50am
Competitors start the men's open water 5km final of the FINA Swimming World Championships 2017 in Balatonfured, 124 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 15, 2017. (Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI via AP)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Marc-Antoine Olivier of France claimed the first gold medal at the World Aquatics Championships on Saturday by winning the men’s 5-kilometer open water race.

The 21-year-old Olivier, who won bronze in the 10K at the 2016 Olympics, finished the course in 54 minutes, 31.40 seconds, edging Italy’s Mario Sanzullo by 0.70 seconds, to become the first French male world champion in open water swimming.

Timothy Shuttleworth of Britain was 10.70 seconds behind Olivier for bronze.

Defending champion Chad Ho of South Africa was 11th, 17.20 off the pace.

The open water swimming is taking place at Balatonfured on Lake Balaton, some 130 kilometers (80 miles) southwest of Budapest. The women’s 10K race takes place Sunday, with the men’s 10K on Tuesday.

In Budapest, Svetlana Kolesnichenko of Russia won the women’s solo technical title for the first gold medal in synchronized swimming — and her first in an individual event.

Kolesnichenko already had 12 world golds in synchronized swimming. She beat Spain’s Ona Carbonell, who joined three-time gold medalist Natalia Ishchenko on a record three medals in the solo technical routine. Ishchenko did not compete.

Anna Voloshyna of Ukraine claimed bronze.

Diving finals are later Saturday in Budapest.

