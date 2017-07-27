501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Nokia in continued loss…

Nokia in continued loss with decline in networks

By The Associated Press July 27, 2017 2:31 am 07/27/2017 02:31am
Share

HELSINKI (AP) — Nokia has reported a continued loss in the second quarter with almost flat sales, mainly caused by a 5 percent decline in its core networks business.

The Finland-based networks company says its net loss was 423 million euros ($493 million), less than the 667 million euros a year earlier. Sales in the period grew 1 percent to 5.6 billion euros.

CEO Rajeev Suri on Thursday described “headwinds” in the period and predicted a further drop in the networks sector.

“We now expect a decline in the market in the range of 3 to 5 percent, versus our earlier view of a low-single-digit decline. … We expect our networks sales to perform in line with the market,” Suri said.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Tasty tomato recipes for summer

With plenty of tomatoes this time of year, you made need some creative ways to incorporate them into your daily dishes.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?