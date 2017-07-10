501.5
Milan fashion exhibit to trace 40 years of ready-to-wear

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 9:47 am 07/10/2017 09:47am
Editor of the fashion monthly magazine, W Magazine, Stefano Tonchi, attends a news conference in Milan Italy, Monday, July 10, 2017. The Italian Fashion Chamber is sponsoring an exhibit that traces 40 years of ready-to-wear from its inception in 1971 through 2001. The exhibit of clothes, sketches and photography will in Milan's Palazzo Reale open during womenswear preview shows next February. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

MILAN (AP) — The Italian Fashion Chamber is sponsoring an exhibit that traces 40 years of ready-to-wear from its inception in 1971 through 2001.

The exhibit of clothes, sketches and photography will open in Milan’s Palazzo Reale during womenswear preview shows next February.

W Magazine editor Stefano Tonchi, one of the creators, said at a presentation Monday that the exhibit will open with the seminal Milan runway show by the late Walter Albini, often identified as the beginning of Italian ready-to-wear.

Tonchi said the exhibit will end in 2001, the year Gucci was taken over by the French conglomerate Kering, marking a new era in fashion during which finance has wielded increasing influence.

The exhibit will also mark the 60th anniversary of the fashion camera.

