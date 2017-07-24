501.5
Manchester City signs left-back Benjamin Mendy from Monaco

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 10:43 am 07/24/2017 10:43am
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 28, 2015 file photo, Marseille's defender Benjamin Mendy controls the ball during their French League One soccer match against Guingamp at the Roudourou stadium in Guingamp, western France. Manchester City has announced on Monday, July 24, 2017 the signing of left-back Benjamin Mendy from Monaco. The 23-year-old Frenchman was part of the Monaco team which won last season’s French title and knocked out City on its way to the Champions League semifinals. (AP Photo/David Vincent, file)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City announced the signing of left-back Benjamin Mendy from Monaco on Monday, continuing a summer of big spending on defense.

The 23-year-old Frenchman was part of the Monaco team which won last season’s French title and knocked out Pep Guardiola’s City on its way to the Champions League semifinals.

“He is undoubtedly one of the world’s best full-backs, our number one target in this position,” Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain said in a statement.

Mendy said he was “absolutely delighted” with the move.

Mendy’s arrival on a five-year contract follows the departure earlier this summer of long-time City left-backs Gael Clichy to Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir and Aleksandar Kolarov to Roma. Paolo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna have added to City’s defensive departures.

Mendy will be reunited in Manchester with former Monaco teammate Bernardo Silva after the midfielder completed his transfer earlier this month.

Guardiola will have plenty of new options at the back for the new season, with versatile defender Danilo joining from Real Madrid on Sunday and right-back Kyle Walker signed from Tottenham Hotspur.

City also signed goalkeeper Ederson Moraes for 40 million euros ($45 million) from Benfica last month.

