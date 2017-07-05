501

Europe News

Manchester Airport terminal evacuated over suspect bag

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017
LONDON (AP) — Manchester Airport says a terminal has been evacuated while authorities investigate a suspicious bag.

The airport says it is conducting a “precautionary evacuation” of Terminal 3 “due to a potential issue with a bag.”

Photos and video footage show hundreds of people milling around outside the terminal Wednesday morning.

Greater Manchester Police force says a bomb-disposal team will be sent to the scene.

Europe News