Manchester Airport terminal evacuated over suspect bag

LONDON (AP) — Manchester Airport says a terminal has been evacuated while authorities investigate a suspicious bag.
The airport says it is conducting a “precautionary evacuation” of Terminal 3 “due to a potential issue with a bag.”
Photos and video footage show hundreds of people milling around outside the terminal Wednesday morning.
Greater Manchester Police force says a bomb-disposal team will be sent to the scene.
