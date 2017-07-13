Malaysia holds memorial for victims of downed Flight 17

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia has held a memorial service to mark the anniversary of the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine in July 2014, which killed all 298 people aboard.

More than 90 family members attended the memorial, which was followed by an official briefing on the ongoing investigation.

Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai told reporters after the event, which was closed to the media, that the investigation is “very detailed and we are quite convinced that we will be able to find the culprits.”

Investigations had determined the plane was shot down by a Russian BUK missile system that was fired from a field controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

The Dutch government said earlier this month that the suspects will be prosecuted in The Netherlands.

