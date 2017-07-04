501

London prisoner’s accidental release sparks police search

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 7:27 am
LONDON (AP) — Police in London are looking for an “extremely dangerous” prisoner who was accidentally released months into a nine-year sentence.

A clerical error led to the early release of 25-year-old Ralston Dodd, who was jailed in November after repeatedly stabbing a man following an argument in north London. Dodd fled the Sept. 18 attack, leaving his victim struggling to survive and sending police on an extensive manhunt.

His victim, who made a full recovery despite serious wounds, reportedly saw Dodd in a car following the release.

The Ministry of Justice on Tuesday called such cases extremely rare and said “we are urgently investigating so we learn the lessons to prevent it happening again.”

