Ledecky off to a blazing start on very busy week at worlds

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 7:03 am 07/23/2017 07:03am
Katie Ledecky got started on a very busy week at the world championships with a dominating performance in the preliminaries of the 400-meter freestyle Sunday.

The 20-year-old American set a meet record with a time of 3 minutes, 59.06 seconds, nearly 3 seconds ahead of the next-fastest qualifier, teammate Leah Smith (4:02.00).

Barely breathing hard, Ledecky eclipsed her winning time of 3:59.13 from the world championships in Kazan two years ago. She heads into the evening final as an overwhelming favorite to defend her title, the only bit of drama being whether she can break her world record of 3:56.46 from the Rio Olympics.

Ledecky is hoping to win six gold medals in Budapest with a daunting schedule that would require her to swim a total of 6,300 meters.

