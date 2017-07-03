501

Europe News

Law firm DLA Piper says its email is back after cyberattack

By The Associated Press July 3, 2017 2:49 am 07/03/2017 02:49am
KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Law firm DLA Piper says it has restored its email service five days after it was knocked out in a worldwide cyberattack.

In a statement posted to the web late Sunday, the company said that its email was online and that other systems were still being restored.

It added that it had seen no evidence that any client data was taken.

DLA Piper was one of several firms whose operations were disrupted by a fast-spreading outbreak of data-scrambling software centered on Ukraine on Tuesday. Others include U.S. pharmaceutical company Merck, Danish shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk and FedEx subsidiary TNT.

Ukrainian authorities have blamed Russia for the attack, although experts are still investigating its origins.

