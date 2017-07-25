Kushner returns to Capitol Hill for 2nd day of interviews

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner is returning to Capitol Hill for a second day of private meetings with congressional investigators probing Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Kushner is slated to have a closed-door meeting with lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.

On Monday, he answered questions from staff on the Senate’s intelligence panel. He acknowledged four meetings with Russians during and after Trump’s victorious White House bid. But Kushner insisted that he did not collude with Russia and that “all of my actions were proper.”

Kushner is a quiet insider who generally avoids the spotlight. He is the first top Trump lieutenant to be quizzed by the congressional investigators probing Russia’s interference in the election.

