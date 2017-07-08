501.5
Key points from the G20 summit of world leaders

By The Associated Press July 8, 2017 12:40 pm 07/08/2017 12:40pm
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left to right, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, United States President Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pose for a photo after the Women and Development event at the G20 summit Saturday, July 8, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Leaders of the Group of 20 rich and developing countries spent two days trying to come up with common positions on climate change, trade and migration at their summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Implementation depends on the will of national governments to take action, and compliance isn’t perfect. But a common statement of purpose sets the tone for policy and enables peer pressure.

Here’s a look at what the leaders did — and didn’t — agree on:

___

AGREED

— To support free trade and open markets, a key promise from earlier summits aimed at helping the global economy grow in the wake of the Great Recession.

— To acknowledge that countries can use “legitimate trade defense instruments” to protect their companies if trade partners are taking advantage of them.

— To fight terrorism by, among other things, pushing internet providers to detect and remove extremist content.

— To make a renewed push to reduce excess steel production capacity — primarily in China — that has led to low prices and pressure on other producers.

___

COULDN’T AGREE

— To unanimously support the Paris agreement on climate change; a paragraph was agreed in which the summit participants “take note” of the U.S. decision to withdraw. It says the other leaders agree the Paris agreement is “irreversible.”

— To pursue United Nations sanctions such as asset freezes and travel bans against criminals smuggling people from Africa and the Middle East to Europe. A European Union push for such sanctions ran into opposition from several countries.

