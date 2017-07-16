501.5
Italy wildfires force evacuations, cause disruption

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 11:48 am 07/16/2017 11:48am
An Italian civil protection staffer hoses down water to extinguish a fire in San Pietro in Guarano, near Cosenza, Southern Italy, Thursday, July 13, 2017. Wildfires that have consumed vast swaths of southern Italy and forced the evacuation of hundreds of holidaymakers on Thursday claimed the lives of two pensioners trying to defend their property. (Francesco Arena/ANSA via AP)

MILAN (AP) — Italian authorities have evacuated two campgrounds in Tuscany as wildfires cause disruption across central and southern Italy.

Mayor Luigi Bellumori of the Tuscan town of Capalbio told ANSA that the campgrounds were evacuated Sunday as a precaution as winds changed the course of the blaze near the border with the Lazio region.

Wildfires have been ravaging swaths of Italy, mostly in the south, where the Coldiretti agricultural lobby says July rain levels were down 83 percent while temperatures were around 3 degrees Celsius higher. About 2,500 hectares (6,180 acres) of pasture have been destroyed in Sicily alone.

Flames also caused disruption to beachgoers near Rome, and forced evacuations near Paestum, in Campania, but the famed Greek temples weren’t in danger.

