501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Italian bank says 400,000…

Italian bank says 400,000 loan account details hacked

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 6:36 am 07/26/2017 06:36am
Share
FILE -- In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, people walk in front of the entrance of the UniCredit tower at the Porta Nuova business district in Milan, Italy. Italy’s largest bank, Unicredit, says accounts of some 400,000 customers in Italy have been hacked. The bank said in a statement Wednesday, July 26, 2017, that the hackers accessed only accounts related to personal loans, and that it was breached through an unidentified external commercial partner. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

MILAN (AP) — The accounts of some 400,000 customers at Italy’s largest bank have been hacked, with the loss of data on personal loans, but not account passwords.

The bank, UniCredit, said Wednesday that the hackers breached the system through an unidentified external commercial partner.

The system was first compromised last September and October, followed by incursions in June and July. The first breach was not previously disclosed.

The bank said no passwords appear to have been jeopardized, but that personal data, including names and birthdates, along with IBAN numbers “might have been accessed.”

The bank said it was filing a criminal complaint with prosecutors and is taking action to close the breach. It emphasized that it had previously earmarked 2.3 billion euros ($2.7 billion) to upgrade its IT systems.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News National News Tech News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Storm damage on Kent Island

A Monday morning storm destroyed homes, toppled trees and left thousands without power. See photos of the damage.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?