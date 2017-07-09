501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » IOC completing 1,000 retests…

IOC completing 1,000 retests of Vancouver Olympic samples

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 2:23 pm 07/09/2017 02:23pm
Share

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The IOC expects to complete retesting of more than 1,000 doping samples from the 2010 Vancouver Olympics next month.

Richard Budgett, the Olympic body’s medical director, says hundreds of results have already been obtained in the reanalysis program. He declined to provide details at an IOC news conference.

Any positive tests would allow the IOC to remove athletes who are still active from the Pyeongchang Winter Games, which open Feb. 9 in South Korea.

All samples from more than 170 Russian athletes who competed in Vancouver are being retested.

The IOC requested retesting of the entire Russia team from Vancouver after World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren last year detailed state-backed doping at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

An IOC disciplinary commission investigating Sochi cases is due to start publishing verdicts within weeks.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Asia News Canada News Europe News Latest News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?