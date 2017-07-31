501.5
Incoming Vienna Opera chief taps conductor Philippe Jordan

VIENNA (AP) — Incoming Vienna State Opera director Bogdan Roscic says he has signed conductor Philippe Jordan as the opera house’s music director after Roscic takes over in 2020.

Roscic, who will replace Dominque Meyer, described Jordan on Monday as “one of the few conductors of note who focused on opera from the start of their artistic career.”

Jordan now is the musical director of the Paris Opera and chief conductor of the Vienna Symphonic Orchestra.

Roscic heads the classical division of the Sony Music group. He was previously chief of O3, Austria’s main state-run radio outlet.

