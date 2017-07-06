501.5

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Helicopters, blockade in French…

Helicopters, blockade in French car parts factory standoff

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 3:52 am 07/06/2017 03:52am
Share

PARIS (AP) — The maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars has resorted to using helicopters to retrieve car parts from a French factory blockaded by workers worried about their jobs.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned Thursday on BFM television that the government will take the “necessary measures” if workers don’t lift the blockade, suggesting a possible police intervention.

Employees at the factory run by GM&S are seeking better conditions in a pending takeover of the struggling site. GM&S is a supplier for carmaker PSA Group, which has promised 40 million euros ($45 million) in contracts and investment to keep the plant afloat.

PSA spokesman Pierre-Olivier Salmon said the blockade could force the carmaker to reconsider its funding proposals and that two helicopters are retrieving equipment from the plant in the town of Sept-Fons until a solution is found.

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Europe News Latest News National News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Helicopters, blockade in French…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News