Head of Grenfell Tower inquiry faces hostility from victims

By The Associated Press July 7, 2017 5:27 am 07/07/2017 05:27am
LONDON (AP) — The head of the public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower inferno in west London that claimed at least 80 lives is facing hostility from displaced residents.

Survivors of the blaze expressed concern over Martin Moore-Bick’s planned inquiry at a meeting Thursday night and asked why there have been no arrests.

The retired judge said he will investigate to the “very best” once the inquiry begins.

Residents said they were frustrated with the inquiry plans.

“People firmly believe that arrests should be made as a result of the outcome of all of this,” said resident Melvyn Akins. “If arrests are not made, people are going to feel justice may not be being done.”

The June 14 fire destroyed a public housing apartment block. The fire quickly spread along the 24-story building’s exterior.

