501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Greece announces return to…

Greece announces return to bond market with 5-year issue

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 7:59 am 07/24/2017 07:59am
Share

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece says it will issue a five-year bond on Tuesday, in the country’s first attempt to return to international borrowing markets since a single bond issue in 2014.

The government said Monday the bond issue will be managed by six global banks and that pricing was expected Tuesday, with settlement on Aug. 1.

Greece lost market access in 2010 as the country descended into a financial crisis that saw it receive three international bailouts designed to keep it afloat while it overhauled its economy.

Tuesday’s bond issue will be the first for the left wing-led coalition government of Alexis Tsipras, who came to power in early elections in 2015 on a mandate to repeal bailout-imposed austerity measures.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?