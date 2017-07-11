501.5
Gig economy workers should get more protection: UK report

By The Associated Press July 11, 2017 5:27 am 07/11/2017 05:27am
LONDON (AP) — A former adviser to Tony Blair is unveiling a much-anticipated report on the so-called gig economy, and has advised additional protection for workers in the face of vanishing job security.

Matthew Taylor’s study concluded that a new category of worker — the “dependent contractor” — should be created to secure genuine flexibility for laborers.

Taylor’s report, commissioned by the government, is considered to be an important piece of research in addressing the challenges of a quickly changing workplace. Taylor set out seven “principles for fair and decent work,” including additional protections for workers suffering unfair, one-sided flexibility.

Unions and employment lawyers have criticized the report, saying it offered a feeble response to the growing number of workers in delivery and ride-hailing firms such as Deliveroo and Uber.

