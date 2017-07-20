501.5
Germany raids homes of 67 suspected of exchanging child porn

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 2:29 am 07/20/2017 02:29am
BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they have searched the homes of 67 people suspected of using an internet platform to exchange child pornography.

The Federal Criminal Police Office said Thursday that the raids were carried out across Germany between July 5 and Wednesday. Computers and other evidence were seized but there was no word of any arrests.

The suspects, aged between 18 and 80, are believed to have illegally used the Chatstep platform to share pictures and videos of children being sexually abused. The police office said they were identified with the help of “very good cooperation” with the U.S.-based operators of Chatstep.

