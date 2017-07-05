501.5

Germany: court releases soldier in alleged far-right plot

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has ordered the release of a suspected accomplice of a soldier accused of plotting to assassinate prominent political figures and blame the attack on refugees.

The suspect, a soldier identified only as Maximilian T. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested in May on suspicion of preparing an act of violence.

Prosecutors have said that he sometimes covered for the primary suspect in the case, 1st Lt. Franco A., who allegedly posed as a Syrian refugee and sporadically lived at a refugee home while also stationed with the German military in France.

However, the Federal Court of Justice ruled Wednesday that there isn’t sufficient evidence of Maximilian T.’s involvement in the plot to justify keeping him in custody.

