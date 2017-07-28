501.5
Germany: 1 dead, 4 wounded in knife attack at Hamburg market

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 11:27 am 07/28/2017 11:27am
Police officers secure the area after a knife attack at a supermarket in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2017. German police say one person died and several people suffered stab wounds. (Paul Weidenbaum/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — A man with a knife fatally stabbed one person at a supermarket Friday in the northern German city of Hamburg and wounded four others as he fled, police said. He was then arrested.

The assailant entered the supermarket in the Barmbek district on Friday afternoon and stabbed one person, who died at the scene, police said. As he fled, he wounded another four people.

He was overwhelmed by passers-by and slightly injured in the process, police said. Officers then arrested the man.

Police said they don’t yet have any information on the assailant’s motive, but there is no indication that there were any further attackers.

Barmbek is in northeastern Hamburg, away from the downtown district.

