German president OKs gay marriage law, takes effect in fall

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s president has signed legislation legalizing gay marriage, paving the way for it to take effect this fall.

Lawmakers approved the bill on June 30 in its last session before Germany’s September election. The move became possible after Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose conservative party had long been reluctant to budge on the issue, said she would allow its lawmakers to vote according to their conscience.

The presidential office said Friday that President Frank-Walter Steinmeier signed the legislation on Thursday. It will come into force Oct. 1 at the earliest.

Germany has allowed same-sex couples to enter civil partnerships since 2001, but until now has not granted them full marital rights including the possibility of jointly adopting children. The change brings it into line with many other western European countries.

