German police: 2 dead, 4 wounded in disco shooting

VIENNA (AP) — Police say a shooting in Germany’s Baden-Wurttemberg state has claimed two lives, including that of the gunman.

They say the early-morning shooting Sunday at a discotheque in the town of Konstanz also left three guests seriously wounded.

A tweet by Konstanz police says one person was killed by the shooter when he opened fire, also wounding the other victims. He then fled, was shot by police and died later in hospital.

A police officer also was wounded in the exchange of fire with the gunman but police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say the motive for the shooting remains unclear.

__

This story has been corrected to say that the police officer was wounded in an exchange of fire with the gunman.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.