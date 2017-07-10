501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German minister seeks more…

German minister seeks more EU cooperation after G-20 riots

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 4:52 am 07/10/2017 04:52am
Share
Policemen stand behind a burning barricade in the so-called 'Schanzenviertel' area, on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, early Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Hamburg. Rioters set up street barricades, looted supermarkets and attacked police with slingshots and firebombs. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s justice minister is calling for a better exchange of information on violent extremists in the European Union following the riots that accompanied the Group of 20 summit.

Hamburg saw three nights of violence amid anti-globalization protests as leaders of the world’s biggest economic powers met, the worst of it on Friday. Police arrested 186 and temporarily detained another 225 people.

Justice Minister Heiko Maas said Monday that “the brutal riot tourists stop at no borders. A high proportion of the violent extremists traveled to the G-20 from other European countries.”

He added that “we experienced a new quality of violence, which we should react to with more cooperation in combating extremists.”

Hamburg’s city government, which oversaw the police operation at the G-20, is led by Maas’ center-left Social Democrats.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?