George Clooney threatens prosecution over pics of baby twins

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 1:01 pm 07/28/2017 01:01pm
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2017, file photo actor George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive at the 42nd Cesar Film Awards ceremony at Salle Pleyel in Paris. George Clooney said in a statement on July 28, 2017, that photographers who captured images of him and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, cradling their newborn twins will be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

George Clooney says photographers who captured images of him and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, cradling their newborn twins will be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The pictures published by French magazine Voici were taken at the Clooneys’ residence in the Lombardy region of Italy. The magazine claims the photos are the first to be made public of twins Ella and Alexander, who were born June 6.

The actor says the photographers “scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home.”

He adds that the photographers, the photo agency and the magazine will face prosecution because the safety of the couple’s children “demands it.”

