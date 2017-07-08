501.5
G-20 leaders wrap up search for common ground at summit

By The Associated Press July 8, 2017 3:29 am 07/08/2017 03:29am
Leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and their partners attend a concert at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday, July 7, 2017. (Kay Nietfeld/Pool Photo via AP)

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Leaders of the world’s top economic powers are wrapping up their search for common ground on trade, climate change and a host of other issues at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg Saturday, a meeting overshadowed by violent clashes between anti-globalization activists and police.

Saturday’s agenda features discussions on partnerships between the G-20 and Africa, on migration and health. There is also a discussion on digitalization, empowering women and unemployment.

A key focus is on what formulations the G-20 leaders find to set out their positions on global trade and climate change. The host, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said after the first day of meetings Friday that discussions on trade were very difficult and that differences on climate change were clear.

Finding compromises is challenging at a time when President Donald Trump’s Trump’s “America First” rhetoric and decision last month to withdraw from the Paris accord against climate change have caused widespread concern.

Germany has been keen to preserve the G-20’s tradition of making decisions by consensus.

The G-20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, France, Britain, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union.

Also attending are the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Guinea, Senegal, Singapore and Vietnam.

Saturday’s sessions come after a second night of trouble elsewhere in Hamburg, as rioters set up street barricades, looting supermarkets and attacking police with slingshots and firebombs. Hundreds of officers went into buildings in the Schanzenviertel neighborhood to arrest troublemakers.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

