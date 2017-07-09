501.5
Froome retains lead on ultra-tough Stage 9, Porte out

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 11:18 am 07/09/2017 11:18am
A screaming Manuele Mori of Italy lies on the road after crashing during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 181.5 kilometers (112.8 miles) with start in Nantua and finish in Chambery, France, Sunday, July 9, 2017. Mori's injury forced him to abandon the race. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

CHAMBERY, France (AP) — Chris Froome has clung onto the overall lead in the Tour de France on an ultra-tough day of punishing climbs in eastern France’s Jura mountains, losing his top teammate to a crash, seeing a top rival crash out, too, and surviving daredevil descents at speeds exceeding 70 kilometers (45 miles) per hour.

Getting through Sunday’s Stage 9 unscathed, arguably the toughest of this Tour’s 21 stages, marked a crucial step in the three-time champion’s campaign for a fourth win. The last descent of the day with seven climbs saw a terrifying high-speed crash involving Richie Porte, who had been fifth overall but is now out of the race.

Porte missed a left-hand bend, cartwheeled across the road and bowled over another rider, Dan Martin, before slamming into a grassy bank.

