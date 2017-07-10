501.5
French minister says up to 17 nuclear reactor could close

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 2:18 pm 07/10/2017 02:18pm
PARIS (AP) — France’s environment minister says that as many as 17 nuclear reactors might be closed as part of efforts to move away from nuclear power dependency.

Speaking on RTL radio Monday, Nicolas Hulot said there were no fixed plans yet but he would shut “a certain number” of France’s 58 working reactors.

Hulot has laid out ambitious plans for the world’s No. 6 economy — and on Thursday pledged that by 2025 the amount of France’s electricity produced by nuclear plants would be capped at 50 percent.

Last week, Hulot said that no more gasoline or diesel cars will be sold in France by 2040 — to wean the country’s economy from fossil fuels.

