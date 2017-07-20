501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » France's Macron visits air…

France’s Macron visits air force base amid military crisis

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 4:28 am 07/20/2017 04:28am
Share

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is flying in a military jet and visiting nuclear forces as he tries to show his commitment to the troops amid an intense crisis over defense spending.

Macron’s visit to the Istres air base Thursday comes the day after the head of the French military quit in a dispute with Macron over budget cuts.

France’s youngest-ever president, Macron has sought to establish his authority over the military, notably by touring a nuclear submarine and overseeing last week’s military parade for Bastille Day alongside U.S. President Donald Trump.

Gen. Pierre de Villiers departure Thursday as the armed forces chief of staff rattled the normally quiet, loyal French military. He was replaced by Gen. Francois Lecointre.

Macron is to ride on a C-135 transporter and meet staff in charge of France’s airborne nuclear force.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?