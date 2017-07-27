501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » France nationalizing emblematic shipyard…

France nationalizing emblematic shipyard _ temporarily

By The Associated Press July 27, 2017 9:56 am 07/27/2017 09:56am
Share

PARIS (AP) — France’s economy minister has announced the nationalization of the country’s emblematic shipyard to ensure an Italian company does not take it over.

However, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday that the decision is temporary, and negotiations with the Italian state-owned group Fincantieri will continue.

The unexpected decision to nationalize the Saint Nazaire shipyard is the first major foray into the industrial sector for President Emmanuel Macron, and runs counter to the free-market image of the French chief of state.

The Italians have rejected a proposal that would have given each side 50 percent, with operational control being held by Fincantieri. Paris wants to keep talking and the minister said the nationalization is aimed at buying time. He said he will go to Rome on Tuesday to negotiate.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Tasty tomato recipes for summer

With plenty of tomatoes this time of year, you made need some creative ways to incorporate them into your daily dishes.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?