Former Greek Olympic Committee President Minos Kyriakou dies

By The Associated Press July 2, 2017 11:10 pm 07/02/2017 11:10pm
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2005 file photo, President of the Organizing Committee for the Turin 2006 Winter Games Valentino Castellani, right, receives the Olympic flame from the President of the Greek Olympic Committee Minos Kyriakou during a ceremony at the Panathenean stadium in Athens. Kyriakou, a Greek media mogul, shipowner and sports administrator, died Sunday, July 2, 2017 in Athens. He was 75. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek media mogul Minos Kyriakou, a former president of the country’s Olympic Committee, has died. He was 75.

Kyriakou died Sunday of a heart attack, the private Athens Medical Center said.

He became president of the Greek Olympic Committee after Athens hosted the Summer Olympics in 2004. He served in that position until 2009.

He was president of the Panellinios Athletic Club and a former council member of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), having been elected in 2003.

Kyriakou was the chairman of media conglomerate Antenna Group, which he founded in 1989. It includes radio and TV stations in Greece and several Balkan countries, internet providers and a publishing house.

He began his career as a ship owner in the mid-1960s and remained involved in the sector.

Twice divorced, Kyriakou is survived by two sons and a daughter from his first marriage.

