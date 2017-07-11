501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Foreign ministers meet on…

Foreign ministers meet on Europe’s ‘crisis of confidence’

By The Associated Press July 11, 2017 3:25 am 07/11/2017 03:25am
Share

MAUERBACH, Austria (AP) — Austria’s foreign minister is urging dozens of counterparts to overcome a “crisis of confidence” hobbling the work of a 57-nation organization tasked with reducing tensions in Europe.

Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz is acting chair of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, a forum meant to ease disputes through compromise. The OSCE must reach decisions by consensus. But regional and international rivalries are preventing agreement on issues ranging from the Ukraine crisis to filling key positions in the organization.

In his opening speech Tuesday, Kurz focused on the need for common strategies on fighting terrorism and extremism. He says that because all countries are threatened, “all (OSCE) nations must “pull in the same direction.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is among the participants.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

What to buy on Amazon Prime Day 2017

Amazon is promising better deals and bigger savings for this year's 30-hour "Prime Day" event. Here are the best deals you'll find during Amazon's biggest sale of the year.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?