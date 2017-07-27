501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Food fight: Slovak PM…

Food fight: Slovak PM complains of lower quality products

By The Associated Press July 27, 2017 6:58 am 07/27/2017 06:58am
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — The prime minister of Slovakia has taken a fight about the quality of food on his country’s supermarket shelves to the European Commission, calling for action on claims that some companies sell lower-quality products in Central and Eastern Europe than elsewhere in the continent.

Robert Fico said Thursday the problem ranges from poor-quality luncheon meat and chocolate to washing detergent with lower amounts of active ingredients.

He says, “We cannot tolerate that chocolate in Austria is of better quality. It’s the same price, the same wrapper and the quality is not the same in Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia.”

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called the practice “unacceptable” and said the commission will issue guidance soon to help national authorities apply EU consumer protection directives.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Europe News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Tasty tomato recipes for summer

With plenty of tomatoes this time of year, you made need some creative ways to incorporate them into your daily dishes.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?