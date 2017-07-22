FINA World Championships

501.5
By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 8:59 pm 07/22/2017 08:59pm
By The Associated Press
At Budapest, Hungary
Saturday
Men’s 10 meter Platform Final

1. Thomas Daley, Great Britain, 590.95

2. Chen Aisen, China, 585.25

3. Yang Jian, China, 565.15

4. Aleksandr Bondar, Russia, 484.80

5. Maksym Dolgov, Ukraine, 484.70

6. David Dinsmore, United States of America, 479.75

7. Benjamin Auffret, France, 469.35

8. Viktor Minibiev, Russia, 463.60

9. Randal Willars Valdez, Mexico, 452.35

10. Haram Woo, Korea, 435.60

11. Hyon Ju Ri, Korea, 434.85

12. Matthew Lee, Great Britain, 423.55

