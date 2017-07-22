FINA World Championships

|By The Associated Press
|At Budapest, Hungary
|Saturday
|Men’s 10 meter Platform Final
1. Thomas Daley, Great Britain, 590.95
2. Chen Aisen, China, 585.25
3. Yang Jian, China, 565.15
4. Aleksandr Bondar, Russia, 484.80
5. Maksym Dolgov, Ukraine, 484.70
6. David Dinsmore, United States of America, 479.75
7. Benjamin Auffret, France, 469.35
8. Viktor Minibiev, Russia, 463.60
9. Randal Willars Valdez, Mexico, 452.35
10. Haram Woo, Korea, 435.60
11. Hyon Ju Ri, Korea, 434.85
12. Matthew Lee, Great Britain, 423.55
