Everton’s Funes Mori has another op, out for up to 9 months

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori has undergone further surgery on a knee injury and will not return to action before 2018.

Everton said Wednesday that the Argentina center back, who tore his meniscus while on international duty in March, had an operation in Barcelona that will “require prolonged rehabilitation of a minimum of six to nine months.”

The Premier League club also said playmaker Ross Barkley will be out for four weeks after undergoing groin surgery.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.