501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » EU seeks more collective…

EU seeks more collective approach to dealing with bad loans

By The Associated Press July 11, 2017 6:57 am 07/11/2017 06:57am
Share
Estonia's Finance Minister Toomas Toniste rings a bell as he opens a meeting of EU finance ministers at the EU Council building in Brussels, Tuesday July 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union finance ministers have agreed to collectively address the problem of non-performing loans in the banking sector, which has been an economic problem particularly in Italy and Spain.

At the conclusion of a regular gathering in Brussels, the finance ministers outlined a series of measures to reduce the total stock of bad loans, which amounted to nearly 1 trillion euros ($1.14 trillion) at the end of 2016, equivalent to 6.7 percent of the bloc’s annual GDP, or 5.1 percent of total loans.

Toomas Toniste, Estonia’s finance minister who was chairing the meeting as his country has taken over the rotating 6-month presidency of the EU, said dealing with bad loans was important to make the financial system more resilient.

He said Tuesday that a “more collective approach” was needed.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

What to buy on Amazon Prime Day 2017

Amazon is promising better deals and bigger savings for this year's 30-hour "Prime Day" event. Here are the best deals you'll find during Amazon's biggest sale of the year.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?