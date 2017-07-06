501.5

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » EU negotiator: Brexit will…

EU negotiator: Brexit will hurt, trade won’t be easy

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 5:08 am 07/06/2017 05:08am
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator says Britain cannot enjoy “frictionless” trade with EU partners after it leaves the union.

Michel Barnier took a tough position on the Brexit negotiations Thursday, warning there will be “negative” consequences no matter what.

He said the consequences would be even worse if the EU and Britain can’t agree on departure terms, and there’s no “reasonable justification” for failing to reach a deal. He insisted, however, that the EU isn’t trying to punish Britain for voting to leave.

His stance contrasts with the positions of British Prime Minister Theresa May and British Brexit negotiator David Davis.

Representatives at an EU committee meeting in Brussels on Thursday questioned Barnier about the negotiations and their impact on the Irish cheddar trade, youth exchange programs and other issues.

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News National News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » EU negotiator: Brexit will…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News