501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » EU court: EU-Canada passenger…

EU court: EU-Canada passenger data deal breaches privacy

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 4:56 am 07/26/2017 04:56am
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court says in an advisory opinion that a deal between the EU and Canada on sharing airline passenger data breaches citizens’ privacy and cannot be concluded in its current form.

Wednesday’s opinion by the European Union Court of Justice’s Advocate General Yves Bot was a setback to attempts to share airline data in the fight against extremism.

It says that transferring passenger data from the EU to Canada and the possibility that the information could be shared with others “entail an interference with the fundamental right to respect for private life.”

The EU and Canada signed the agreement in 2014, but the European Parliament subsequently referred it to the court for a ruling on whether it was compatible with EU privacy laws.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Cyber Security Europe News Latest News National News Tech News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Storm damage on Kent Island

A Monday morning storm destroyed homes, toppled trees and left thousands without power. See photos of the damage.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?