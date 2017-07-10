EU: Coal-fired plants top polluters in Europe

HELSINKI (AP) — The European Union says coal-fired power plants are responsible for the most pollution on the continent, with Britain among the top polluters.

The European Energy Agency says that half of the plants responsible for the largest releases of air and water pollution were in Britain with a total of 14. Germany was second with seven, followed by France and Poland, each with five.

The agency, which released its report late Sunday, reviewed emissions data from 35,000 industrial plants in 2015, including power stations, petrochemical refineries and metal processing units from the 28 members of the European Union, and Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland and Serbia.

It added however that “good progress” is being made by the EU toward its climate and energy policy objectives for 2020 and 2030.

