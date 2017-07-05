501

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » EU beseeches member states…

EU beseeches member states to back Italy, Greece on migrants

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 3:40 am 07/05/2017 03:40am
Share
Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni, standing at left, delivers his speech on the occasion of the 40th session of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization Conference in Rome, Monday, July 3, 2017. Italy’s premier is warning that unless Europe’s assumes some of the migrant crisis burden, the huge numbers could feed hostility in Italian society. (Maurizio Brambatti/ANSA via AP)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union executive is beseeching member states to step up their efforts and show goodwill in helping Italy and Greece cope with the surge in migrants crossing the Mediterranean.

EU Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans said, to the applause of legislators at the European Parliament on Wednesday, that “it would already make a world of difference in Europe if every single member state would live up to their commitments to show solidarity.”

The EU made commitments to ease the migrant pressure on Italy and Greece by having other member states take in some of the refugees who have made the dangerous Mediterranean crossing, but several countries in eastern and central Europe have shown little or no appetite for doing so.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News National News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » EU beseeches member states…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall are drawing thousands. See photos and send in your own.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News