England goalkeeper Joe Hart joins West Ham on loan from City

LONDON (AP) — England goalkeeper Joe Hart has joined West Ham on season-long loan after finding no way back into the Manchester City team under Pep Guardiola.

Hart was the first-choice goalkeeper as City won the Premier League in 2012 and 2014.

But one of the first decisions by Guardiola after taking charge a year ago was to send Hart on loan to Torino in Italy for the season because he believed the goalkeeper wasn’t strong enough with his feet on the ball.

Hart returned from his loan spell with no prospect of breaking back into the City side where Claudio Bravo is now first-choice goalkeeper.

The 30-year-old Hart will now be back in the Premier League with West Ham in the buildup to the World Cup in Russia.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.