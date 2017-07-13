Dortmund’s Sven Bender to join twin brother at Leverkusen

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen is signing Sven Bender from Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund, reuniting the German midfielder with his twin brother Lars, who captains the club.

Leverkusen says the 28-year-old Bender will sign a contract through June 2021 after undergoing a medical examination.

Bender played 158 Bundesliga games for Dortmund after joining from 1860 Munich — where his brother also played — in 2009. He won the Bundesliga with Dortmund in 2011 and 2012, as well as the German Cup in 2012 and 2017.

Bender says he requested to leave in order to get more games. He made only eight appearances last season due to injury and competition for places.

Leverkusen did not give financial details. But Kicker magazine reports Leverkusen will pay around 15 million euros ($17 million) for the player, who has made seven appearances for Germany.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.